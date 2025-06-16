265170
264859
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

South Okanagan photographer follows Strawberry Moon across the sky

Sweet Strawberry Moon

- | Story: 556402

Contributed Greg Reely

A South Okanagan photographer caught June's full Strawberry Moon skimming the sky in a timelapse video.

Greg Reely captured the moon from Osoyoos on June 10, adding that he colour-graded the image.

According to NASA, the Strawberry Moon is "named by the Algonquin tribes for the time of year that berries ripen."

Additionally, the photographer made a composite image of the moon travelling the sky, seen below.

To view more images from Greg Reely, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

265326


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736


Real Estate
5153793
1446 Tanemura Crescent
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$900,000
more details
265340


265603




Send us your News Tips!


251073


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

#2 Kenzo
#2 Kenzo South Okanagan BC SPCA >


252191


264224
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
260369
262998