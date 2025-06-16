South Okanagan photographer follows Strawberry Moon across the sky

Contributed Greg Reely

A South Okanagan photographer caught June's full Strawberry Moon skimming the sky in a timelapse video.

Greg Reely captured the moon from Osoyoos on June 10, adding that he colour-graded the image.

According to NASA, the Strawberry Moon is "named by the Algonquin tribes for the time of year that berries ripen."

Additionally, the photographer made a composite image of the moon travelling the sky, seen below.

