South Okanagan photographer follows Strawberry Moon across the sky

Contributed Greg Reely
A South Okanagan photographer caught June's full Strawberry Moon skimming the sky in a timelapse video.
Greg Reely captured the moon from Osoyoos on June 10, adding that he colour-graded the image.
According to NASA, the Strawberry Moon is "named by the Algonquin tribes for the time of year that berries ripen."
Additionally, the photographer made a composite image of the moon travelling the sky, seen below.
To view more images from Greg Reely, click here.
Photo: Greg Reely
Composite of the almost Strawberry Moon from Osoyoos on June 10.