Osoyoos township reopens resort funding for community projects

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Osoyoos reopens applications for remaining RMI funding.

Additional community project funding is up for grabs thanks to Resort Municipality Initiative reserves.

In a Friday public notice, the Town of Osoyoos said there are remaining fund for projects that would "enhance visitor activity in the community."

Earlier in January, the town opened and reopened funding applications from the RMI fund so more groups could receive support with various project.



Applications will be received at the Sonora Community Centre until June 27 at 4:30 p.m.



For more information on the RMI funding and to apply, click here.