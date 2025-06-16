263148
264859
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos township to hold open house on new development cost charges bylaw

Charges on developments

- | Story: 556348

The Town of Osoyoos is holding an open house about development cost charges this week.

From 2 to 4 p.m.on Tuesday, the municipality will be going over the DCC bylaw in council chambers.

"This is your chance to learn more about the new DCC rates proposed for future developments," reads a town notice.

DCC are levies covering "infrastructure enhancements required to service new development." For instance, DCC are applied to new housing developments.

On May 13, staff presented options to council for a new DCC bylaw, as it is common practice to review such bylaws every five years.

For more information on the proposed DCC bylaw, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News