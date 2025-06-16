Osoyoos township to hold open house on new development cost charges bylaw

Photo: Sarah Crookall The Town of Osoyoos is holding an open house on development cost charges on June 17.

The Town of Osoyoos is holding an open house about development cost charges this week.

From 2 to 4 p.m.on Tuesday, the municipality will be going over the DCC bylaw in council chambers.

"This is your chance to learn more about the new DCC rates proposed for future developments," reads a town notice.

DCC are levies covering "infrastructure enhancements required to service new development." For instance, DCC are applied to new housing developments.

On May 13, staff presented options to council for a new DCC bylaw, as it is common practice to review such bylaws every five years.

For more information on the proposed DCC bylaw, click here.