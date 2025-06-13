Be surprised in Oliver: Explore the hidden gem that is Canada's wine capital

Photo: Visit Oliver Award-winnig wine is just one aspect of Oliver, a region full of surprises.

“Be Surprised in Oliver” is a new collaboration between Castanet and Visit Oliver, inviting readers to discover hidden gems and seasonal highlights in a town full of unexpected delights. Follow along on Friday mornings.

Whether you're a wine enthusiast, outdoor adventurer, foodie, or thrill-seeker, Oliver will surprise you with its small-town charm, world-class experiences, and breathtaking scenery. Nestled amid lush vineyards, shimmering lakes, and rugged rock faces, this hidden gem invites you to explore its unexpected delights.

Canada's Wine Capital Home to 80 per cent of B.C.’s wine grapes and with 40-plus wineries, you can happily discover why the Queen declared Oliver as Canada’s wine capital in 2002. But there’s much more to Oliver than its stellar wines.

Oliver residents are all about having fun from the Half-Corked Marathon and after party to lively festivals like the iconic Festival of the Grape and its memorable grape stomping competition that draws thousands from all around.

A Blend of Nature & Adventure Catch a glimpse of the majestic Bighorn Sheep and take in the smells of the sagebrush and wild lavender as you bike or hike through winding trails and river-side paths. Or kayak or paddleboard through waterways as calm as glass as you pass by the Vaseux Lake bird sanctuary. Experience the dramatic rise of McIntyre Bluff, standing proudly above the valley and offering sweeping views of the lake and land below.

“Oliver is so diverse, I don’t think people realize how much we have here. Certain times of the year you can actually ski, golf, paddleboard, race go carts, hike and bike all in the same day,” said Darcel Giesbrecht of the District Wine Village – another unique destination you’ll only find in Oliver.

A First in Canada Oliver made history again in 2021 with the opening of the District Wine Village, the first of its kind in Canada. Just off Highway 97, this picturesque destination gathers more than 15 artisan producers, including 12 wineries, a brewery, distillery, bakery, bookshop, and restaurant—all anchored by infinity pools and a stunning plaza. Here, you can savour and sample award-winning wines without needing a car.

E-Bike, Sip & Savour Darcel from District Wine Village recommends an unforgettable experience: rent an E-bike from Oliver Tourism’s visitor center and ride along the scenic International Hike & Bike Trail.

“Follow the river, take in the beauty of orchards and vineyards, then treat yourself to a glass of wine or cocktail. If alcohol isn't your thing, we have low- and no-alcohol options, plus an excellent coffee shop. There’s truly something for everyone,” she says.

Where Culture & Celebration Collide Oliver's Wine Village is buzzing with activities, from music trivia, summer concerts featuring artists like Glass Tiger to monthly silent discos and pop up markets.

There are several venues that showcase the artistic talent in Oliver.

“One of the town’s true gems is the architecturally stunning Venables Theatre, where locals and visitors alike enjoy performances year-round,” says Kerri McNulty of Burrowing Owl Estate Winery.

A Taste of Tuscany & Napa in Canada Step into the elegance of long-standing estate wineries like Tinhorn Creek, Hester Creek and Burrowing Owl and feel like you have been transported to wine regions around the world. These wineries not only offer architecturally stunning venues; they bottle exquisite wines paired with unforgettable culinary experiences at their Michelan-worthy restaurants.

Burrowing Owl Winery stands out with its premium VQA wines, a luxurious 11-room guest house, an inviting pool, and the acclaimed Sonora Room restaurant, all set within the northernmost tip of the antelope brush ecosystem near Osoyoos Lake.

Founded in 1993 by the Wyse family, Burrowing Owl quickly became a B.C. icon, earning numerous international and domestic awards for its primarily red wine portfolio, said Kerri.

“Named after the endangered burrowing owl, the winery actively supports conservation efforts while producing acclaimed, age-worthy wines. Guests can enjoy a full-sensory experience,” she added.

Eat Like a Local Every local knows if they want some of the best sandwiches in town including a New York style pastrami sandwich you have to go to Oliver Eats.

It’s literally in the name – a celebration of locally sourced foods. Oliver Eats – a bistro and deli, offers a selection of cheeses and ready-to-go charcuterie boards. Inspired by chef Derek Uhlemann and his wife Sunnie who believe food brings community together.

Oliver is waiting. Come for the adventure, stay for the charm, and leave with memories that will keep calling you back.