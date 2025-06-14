Keremeos mural inspires hope for those impacted by violence

Photo: Fatima Peters (Facebook) New mural in Keremeos honours those impacted by violence.

One of Keremeos' latest murals aims to inspire hope for people impacted by crime and violence.

Artist Melissa Menzies-O'Grady created the colourful mountain-scape mural on the back of Buy-Low Foods. The mural showcases a tree surrounded by community building connected by a walkway.

"It celebrates the spirit of Keremeos - connection, resilience, and mutual care - and reflects our commitment to building a stronger, safer, Similkameen for all," reads a mural plaque.

"Inspired by the region's iconic landscape and the vibrant, diverse people who call it home, each element in this mural tells of solidarity, generosity, and belonging."

On social media, locals praised the artwork, remarking that the artwork is a testament of how the community is "stronger together."