Osoyoos seeks evacuation plan funding with other municipalities

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Osoyoos seeks joint funding for evacuation plans.

The Town of Osoyoos is seeking funding from the Union of B.C. Municipalities for evacuation planning.

During Tuesday's council meeting, members agreed to submit a joint application for UBCM's 2025 Community Emergency Preparedness Fund under the Public Notification and Evacuation Route Planning grant.

The application is in partnership with the District of Summerland, the Village of Keremeos, and the RDOS.

"We're working collaboratively as a region to do what we can to work together, because whenever a disaster is one area, it impacts multiple other areas," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer. "And so, this is another opportunity where we can collaborate and create efficiencies."

If approved, the $160,000 funding would help the communities further develop existing evacuation plans. Each municipality would receive $40,000.

In 2019, the Town of Osoyoos developed an evacuation route plan via the UBCM's CEPF grant. Under the plan, the municipality set out "principles, structures, roles and responsibilities for a coordinated partial or full evacuation of [the town]."

"The updated version will place a greater emphasis on public communication and notification systems and will include distinct, community-specific evacuation and notification plans for the RDOS, the District of Summerland, the Village of Keremeos, and the Town of Osoyoos," reads a staff report.

"These plans will be integrated into the overarching RDOS Emergency Management framework to ensure a more comprehensive and coordinated regional approach."

The proposed evacuation plan updates aim to:

Improve GIS and spatial datasets to align with provincial data standards;

Update evacuation zones and route capacity assessments, particularly for wildfire, flood, and geotechnical hazards;

Enhance integration with public notification platforms between communities and ensure alignment with BC Emergency Alerts;

Develop accessible communication templates, tools, and public education materials to promote awareness and adoption of evacuation procedures;

Promote public engagement through town halls, community events, and coordinated outreach campaigns using newsprint and marketing materials.

If approved, the RDOS would manage the evacuation funds on behalf of Osoyoos.