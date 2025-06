Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band Helicopter over Cawston for Mosquito control June 12.

Cawston residents could see a low-flying yellow chopper in the skies for mosquito control Thursday.

In a Thursday social media post, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said the aircraft would be in the air for the day.

The helicopter will be travelling over the Cawston and Chopaka areas, under contract from LSIB land owners.