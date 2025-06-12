Similkameen sees landslide warning issued for Ashnola and Chopaka by LSIB

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band LSIB issues to landslide warning June 11.

A landslide warning is in effect for the Ashnola and Chopaka areas by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band's slope monitoring system.

In a Wednesday press release, the LSIB said the warning will be in effect until Sunday, June 15, at 3 p.m.

The LSIB added the warning indicates potential risk and is not an alert.

The landslide warning coincides with a thunderstorm warning in the Similkameen region.

LSIB is monitoring the situation, and asks residents to move to a safe locations and call 911 if they see slope movement.