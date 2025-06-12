Mount Kobu wildfire caused by lightning under control

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band
A wildfire ignited on Mount Kobu in the Similkameen June 11.
A wildfire that ignited on Mount Kobu in the Similkameen on Wednesday night is under control as of Thursday morning.
According to BC Wildfire Service, the 0.1-hectare fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.
In a Wednesday social media post at 10:44 p.m., the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said BC Wildfire Service was responding along with some of its own members.
Additionally, the LSIB said a FortisBC employee and LSIB members first attended to the blaze.