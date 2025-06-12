Mount Kobu wildfire caused by lightning under control

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band A wildfire ignited on Mount Kobu in the Similkameen June 11.

A wildfire that ignited on Mount Kobu in the Similkameen on Wednesday night is under control as of Thursday morning.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the 0.1-hectare fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

In a Wednesday social media post at 10:44 p.m., the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said BC Wildfire Service was responding along with some of its own members.

Additionally, the LSIB said a FortisBC employee and LSIB members first attended to the blaze.