Photo: Contributed Wildfire strikes between Osoyoos and Oliver June 11.

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire between Oliver and Osoyoos near Swartz Creek Wednesday night.

In a social media post at 9:33 p.m., the Oliver Fire Department said BC Wildfire Service was on site.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is roughly 0.009 hectares in size.

The South Okanagan saw a brief thunderstorm with lightning Wednesday night.