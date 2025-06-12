Oliver coffee roaster opens kiosk after smell complaints force relocation

Photo: Wolf Tree Coffee (Facebook) Wolf Tree Coffee welcomed its first in-store customers at Oliver's District Wine Village on June 7.

Oliver's coffee roasting company, Wolf Tree Coffee, has officially opened in its new location at the District Wine Village.

At 11 a.m. on June 7, the business welcomed its first in-store customers inside Gather Bookshop at unit 105 of 100 Enterprise Way.

"We are still buzzing from our first weekend open," reads a Wolf Tree social media post. "Thanks so much to everyone that stopped by to say hi and support us."

The coffee company is using Italian equipment, La Marzocco's Linea PB, to make espresso, calling it the Cadillac of espresso machines.

Earlier in January, the local coffee roasters were ordered by Oliver council to relocate after their business based on zoning technicalities or purchase an estimated $20,000 in equipment to reduce coffee smells.

The decision was made after the town received complaints about strong coffee roasting odours in a residential neighbourhood.

Locals started a petition seeking a fair compromise between the town and the business.

After mulling over their options, Wolf Tree owners decided to open in the new location with a physical kiosk for orders.

The roasting equipment is now in store and vented out of the back of the building. Customers can take a peek at the equipment when buying coffee.

