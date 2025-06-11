263148
264859
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department trains for wildfires east of Osoyoos

Preparing for high risk of fire

- | Story: 555734

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department is gearing up for wildfire season with training east of Osoyoos.

On Monday night, firefighters were out practising around a body of water.

AMFD notes the fire danger rating east of Osoyoos has reached level 5 — the highest level.

"Please be diligent in following the rules of fire safety now and always," the fire department said in a social media post.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

263748