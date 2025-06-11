Anarchist Mountain Fire Department trains for wildfires east of Osoyoos

Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department AMFD is preparing to wildfire season with training east of Osoyoos.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department is gearing up for wildfire season with training east of Osoyoos.

On Monday night, firefighters were out practising around a body of water.

AMFD notes the fire danger rating east of Osoyoos has reached level 5 — the highest level.

"Please be diligent in following the rules of fire safety now and always," the fire department said in a social media post.