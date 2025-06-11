Osoyoos council adds RDOS services to 2025 budget

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos council votes to include 2025 budget requisition items from the RDOS.

The yearly costs for schooling and hospital services have been added to Osoyoos' 2025 budget.

During Tuesday's council meeting, members voted to amend the budget as per the collection and distribution of taxes from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

2025 requisitions include a collection of taxes of $587,592 for hospital services and $4,890,635 for schooling. Additionally, $1,125,951 has been added for general services from the RDOS.

Photo: Town of Osoyoos 2025 requisitions from the RDOS.

According to a staff report, the changes "do not affect the financial plan but are recommended to be adjusted to reflect the 2025 requisitions."

"I know that we do not have any say on any of these assessments that we get from the school district and the hospital and MFA and so on, so we have to sometimes not get that information until later on," said Mayor Sue McKortoff.

"And that's why we passed the budget, then we get [the requisitions]."