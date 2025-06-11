Prominent Okanagan winemaker charged with sexual assault of migrant farm worker

Photo: Desert Hills Estate Winery Randy Toor

A South Okanagan winemaker has been charged with sexually assaulting a migrant farmworker he employed.

Police first announced in January 2024 that they were investigating a “prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry” for the sexual assault of a migrant worker from Mexico. While police didn't name the suspect at the time, Randhir (Randy) Toor was named in a December 2023 search warrant related to the investigation.

This April, the BC Prosecution Service formally charged Toor with one count of sexual assault, and he made his first appearance in Penticton court Wednesday morning.

Toor is the co-owner and former president of Oliver's Desert Hills Estate Winery, which has since closed its doors.

Court documents state the alleged sexual assault occurred in December 2023.

Nineteen days after the alleged assault, Desert Hills Estate Winery posted to social media that Toor had “decided to retire” from his position as president. He and his twin brother co-founded the company in the early 1990s.

Alleged victim an employee

The alleged victim of the sexual assault worked at a farm owned by Toor, according to an RCMP search warrant application made in December 2023.

Police said the alleged assault occurred at Toor's cabin at Mount Baldy ski resort, where he'd taken several Mexican nationals who worked at his farm.

The alleged victim told police she had gotten intoxicated and fell asleep, but awoke to find Toor on top of her at some point in the night. She said she was “unable to care for herself due to her level of intoxication.”

The next morning, “she did not feel normal, her genitals hurt and she [was] visibly upset and crying.”

After Toor returned her to the farm, she contacted a local support worker who helps migrant farmworkers. They went to the Penticton Regional Hospital, where a sexual assault forensic examination found evidence “indicative of a sexual assault,” according to the warrant application.

A month later, police reached out to the public, believing there may be additional victims or witnesses connected to the alleged assault.

“Considering the seriousness of this allegation, and the potential for additional victims, police are reaching out to the community to speak with those who have yet to come forward,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a January 2024 press release.

“If you have been a victim, or have any information, we’re encouraging you to speak with us.”

It appears Toor has been charged with a single count of sexual assault at this time.

Immigration fraud

Toor Vineyards, which operated Desert Hills, was fined $118,000 and permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers this past December after the federal government found, among other things, that the vineyard did not "put in enough effort" to make sure the workplace was free of physical, sexual or financial abuse.

Following the fine, an organization that assists migrant workers said a "minimum of five, six" workers at Toor Vineyards had reached out for help in recent years.

Toor was previously convicted for his role in a fraudulent immigration scheme, in which a company he co-directed created fake jobs to recruit temporary foreign workers.

Toor Vineyards Ltd. was fined $90,000, while Toor himself was given a conditional discharge in 2022, leaving him with no criminal record.

“Mr. Toor, today's the first day of the rest of your life and you've promised and assured me that you're going to take some very positive steps in repaying the community and continuing on with your philanthropy,” Judge Gregory Koturbash told Toor during his sentencing.

– with files from Zak Vescera, Local Journalism Initiative/The Tyee