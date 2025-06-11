Osoyoos Legion welcomes red maple leaf commemorative crosswalk

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Royal Canadian Legion welcomes commemorative crosswalk.

A red maple leaf commemorative crosswalk has landed in front of Osoyoos Royal Canadian Legion.

Earlier in March, Osoyoos council and the Royal Canadian Legion K. Knudtson Branch 173 agreed to proceed with the crosswalk redesign on 78 Avenue at Veteran's Way.

The cross walk honours the legion and veterans, reading, "In honour of those who served and sacrificed."

According to the Legion, a growing number of Legion branches set up similar crosswalks during Canada's remembrance period.

"This stylized maple leaf honours the service of all of who stood on guard for Canada and is supported by Canadian Heritage for community use," reads a March council report.