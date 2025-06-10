Ministry of Environment says its removed dangerous material from truck spill

Photo: Ministry of Environment and Parks A semi truck carrying totes of Ferric Sulphate and Sodium Bisulphite crashed June 5.

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks says it has removed hazardous material from a semi truck that overturned east of Osoyoos last week.

Early on June 5, the ministry received a report of a motor vehicle incident on Highway 3, east of Osoyoos. The overturned truck crashed while carrying ferric sulphate and sodium bisulphite, which are classified as dangerous goods.

In updates released Tuesday, the ministry said the remaining totes were successfully transferred and removed from the incident site.

"The wrecked trailer was moved to a safe location for pickup and removal. The rest of the debris from the trailer was cleaned up and removed as well," reads the statement.

The ministry said a responsible person's qualified environmental professional sampled the creek south of the spill site "at multiple points."

Additionally, it said an environmental response officer assessed the spill location, the creek, and discussed the matter with nearby homeowners.

The province added that the driver is held legally responsible for cleaning up any spill.

On June 7, the ministry said a response officer removed four intact totes of ferric sulphate, however ran into problems "safely rigging the remaining 10 totes of sodium bisulphite."

According to the province, 750 litres of sodium bisulphate spilled from one of the totes.

"Sodium bisulphite is a reducing agent commonly used to reduce chlorination in drinking water, and dilution of the spilled material in the creek would have likely occurred within minutes. Sodium bisulphite would react with compounds in the creek and break down into common compounds found in water."

The ministry said it is taking steps to address impacts from the spill, and that no further updates are anticipated.