Midway RCMP officer hit with driving charges

Photo: File photo Midway RCMP officer guilty for careless driving on June 10.

Charges have been approved against a Midway RCMP officer.

The BC Prosecution Service announced Tuesday it had sworn Motor Vehicle Act charges against Const. Christopher Odgaard for driving without due care and attention and failing to safely execute a U-turn.

The charges relate to an incident in Greenwood on July 1 of last year.

The file was initially investigated by the Independent Investigations Office, B.C.'s police watchdog, which recommended the charges for the Crown's approval.

The officer is expected in court for first appearance on June 30.