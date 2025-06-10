Oliver grass fire likely caused by cigarette, fire department says

Photo: Oliver Fire Department Grass fire believed to be caused by a cigarette on June 9.

A discarded cigarette is believed to be the cause of a fire off the International Hike and Bike Trail between Oliver and Osoyoos Monday night.

In a social media post around 7:40 p.m., the Oliver Fire Department said crews responded to the grass fire near Road 22 and Black Sage Road.

"A passerby managed to get the fire extinguisher, crews responded to ensure there was no smouldering fire," reads the post.

OFD estimated the fire's size to be roughly 20x40 feet.

The fire department is reminding people to exercise caution this time of year and to dispose of smoking materials properly.