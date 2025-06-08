Oliver Fire Department raises $1,200 from car wash for dry grad

Photo: Oliver Fire Department (Facebook) Oliver Fire Department raises hundreds to high school dry grad.

The Oliver Fire Department fundraised $1,200 for the local high schooler's dry grad over the weekend.

"Thank you to everyone that attended the car wash today at the fire hall," reads a Saturday OFD Facebook post.

OFD uses its fire equipment to clean the vehicles at the fire hall.

The car wash is regularly held to raise funds for Southern Okanagan Secondary School's alcohol-free graduation ceremony.