Oliver to hold town's first-ever Pride March

Photo: Town of Oliver Town of Oliver to host its first Pride March June 14.

The Town of Oliver will be holding its first-ever Pride March with a picnic this week.

On Saturday, June 14, participants will meet, kicking off the inclusive event at Town Hall at 11 a.m.

"Join us as we will march, roll, dance, and strut our way to the Community Park (6359 Park Drive) for a FREE fun afternoon picnic," reads the event listing.

The Pride event will feature Oliver drag queen Ginny Tonyk with music by DJ Splendid Bastard.

The day will include drag performances, free food and cake, as well as games for all ages.