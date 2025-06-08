Osoyoos Desert Centre showcases Great Basin Spadefoot tadpole metamorphosis

Photo: Sarah Crookall Great Basin Spadefoot Toad tadpoles ready to gain legs at Osoyoos Desert Centre.

At the Osoyoos Desert Centre you'll find a group of growing Great Basin Spadefoot Toad tadpoles ready to gain their legs.

At the desert centre's deck, a tank of the tadpoles are available for viewing. Currently, the tiny creatures are undergoing metamorphosis and beginning to sprout legs.



The desert centre also features a pond where the species is conserved and bred.

According to the province, the Great Basin Spadefoot Toad is at risk due to its need for temporary pools of water in dry climates and habitat loss.

The amphibian can be found in marshes with the Okanagan, Kettle, Thompson, and Similkameen valleys of B.C.