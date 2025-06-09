Oliver's Sunshine Festival aims to recover cost of local craft beverages

Photo: Sarah Crookall 2024 Roots and Fruits Festival, now known as the Sunshine Festival.

The Town of Oliver has declared the Sunshine Festival an event of "municipal significance" to recover cost of local craft beer and wine.

During last week's council meeting, members agreed to designate the annual festival an event of municipal significance to meet the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation special event permit requirements in charging for alcoholic beverages.

The move is an attempt to help with costs for the municipality while maintaining free attendance for festival goers.

"In order to maximize revenue, which will help us [with] cost recovery for the product itself and also for the operation of these two large-scale events, we have applied for an exemption with the liquor control branch on the pricing and they require a letter from the municipality saying that the event is of municipal significance," said Carol Sheridan, director of recreation.

According to a staff report, the province sets out festival prices for alcoholic beverages at $5 per beverage and $6 for wine. The change would allow Oliver to charge above that, around $7.50 to $8, for its local craft beers and wines, gaining more cost recovery for putting on the event.

The 2025 Sunshine Festival, formerly the Roots and Fruits Expo, will run from June 13 to 22.

June 15 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. marks the Oliver Family Days signature all-ages event, which is free of charge.

New this year, Oliver and District Recreation has teamed up with Firehall Brewery for the chef-inspired Firehall Smokeshow fundraising event.

"What we're trying to do is, for example, on the 13th — the ticketed event, which is the [Firehall] Smokeshow — that allows us to fundraise to allow for the entire day on Sunday to be offered at no charge to the community to attend," Sheridan said.

The designation of municipal significance for the Sunshine Festival is expected to carry forward, providing the same benefit in future years.