Ministry of Environment monitoring overturned semi truck near Osoyoos carrying dangerous goods for spills

Photo: Ministry of Environment A semi truck carrying totes of Ferric Sulphate and Sodium Bisulphite crashed on Thursday morning

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Environment and Parks (ENV) said the cleanup of an overturned truck that crashed while carrying dangerous goods on Thursday will take a bit more time.

The truck exited the highway and is currently in the ditch running alongside Highway 3, east of Osoyoos.

Totes of Ferric Sulphate and Sodium Bisulphite need to be removed from the site without any spillage or leaks.

In an update on Friday night, the ministry said the "response contractor has been able to improve access around the trailer containing the totes with the dangerous goods and remove the main tractor and the second trailer (which was not carrying any dangerous goods)."

Since the trailer's current orientation is on its side, attempting to recover and remove the trailer with the totes was "too much of a risk."

"The trailer remains stable, and response crews will return tomorrow to cut the side of the trailer open for direct crane access to the totes for offloading. There is no evidence of any product leaking from the totes or impacting the environment," the ministry added.

An ENV Response Officer will be back again on Saturday to monitor the offloading process.

Further updates will be provided from the ministry once more information is available.

ORIGINAL: 5:50 p.m.

The Ministry of Environment and Parks (ENV) said they're paying close attention to watch for any leakage from an overturned truck that crashed while carrying dangerous goods on Thursday.

The ministry received a report of a motor vehicle incident on the Crowsnest Highway, east of Osoyoos, on early Thursday.

"The truck exited the highway and is currently in the ditch running alongside the highway. The truck belongs to Van Kam Freightways and was carrying totes of Ferric Sulphate and Sodium Bisulphite at the time of the incident," they shared in an update.

Both substances are classified as dangerous goods.

An ENV Response Officer (RO) attended the crash site to assess the incident and reported that they did not observe leaks or spillage from the totes.

Generally, cleanup of the substance falls to the responsible person or the spillers.

The ministry said a response contractor was also sent to the incident site.

They anticipated that the offloading of the totes would happen on Friday morning, when the officers would be present to monitor the offloading and care of the substances.

Further updates will be provided from the ministry once more information is available.