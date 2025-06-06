New pavillion in rural Osoyoos area honours longtime firefighter

Photo: Ron Hiller Memorial pavilion open in rural Osoyoos area.

On a recent weekend, rural Osoyoos saw a grand opening of a new pavillion, honouring a longtime local firefighter.

Mark Pendergraft, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen chair and Area “A” director attended the "Music on the Mountain" concert at the new Jamie Soule Memorial Park pavilion.

The area is named after the late Jamie Soule, who was the deputy chief of the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.

"The RDOS was honoured to participate in the grand opening of the JSMP Pavilion," said Pendergraft.

"The pavilion and park pay tribute to a well-loved resident who worked to strengthen the community. The pavilion is the result of the tireless efforts of volunteers who oversaw its construction."



The Anarchist Mountain Community Society manages the park and hosts community events there.