Osoyoos township releases 2024 Annual Report, seeks feedback

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Osoyoos releases 2024 Annual Report.

The Town of Osoyoos released its 2024 Annual Report on its progress and is seeking feedback as of Thursday.

In a public notice, the municipality said residents could view the town's performance and financial reports from last year.

The report identifies priorities, aiming to inform community resources and meet the needs of residents in a "socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable manner."

Additionally, the town is asking the public for feedback during its public inspection period starting Thursday.

"The report, along with any input received, will be presented to Council on Tuesday, June 24, 2025," reads the notice.

Ways to share feedback:

Share your feedback by email to [email protected]

Mail or deliver written feedback to Town Hall

Speak at the June 24 council meeting. Participate in person or by Zoom. To register, email [email protected] or call 250-495-6515.

To view Osoyoos' 2024 Annual Report, click here.