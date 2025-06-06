South Okanagan and Columbia-Shuswap Credit Union members vote to merge

Photo: Google Street View Credit unions merging in South Okanagan, Revelstoke

Osoyoos, Revelstoke, and Summerland Credit Union members voted "yes" to merge resources together under "Cascadia Credit Union".

In a Thursday press release, Credit Union said that of 524 members who voted, 88 per cent were in favour of the move.

Now, the business is waiting on final regulatory approval. Then, upon approval, the three Credit Unions will combine on July 1.

Merger talks began in July of last year, with voting getting under way from May 26 to June 2. Credit Union said the change is aimed at "creating a stronger, united credit union rooted in local values."

According to Credit Union, there will be six branches under the new Cascadia Credit Union.

Alan Chell, board chair of Revelstoke Credit Union will chair the merged branch, with Diana Thomas, board chair of Osoyoos Credit Union, becoming vice chair.

“This is a vote of confidence in the future,” said Thomas in the press release.

“Members have told us they value local service, community connection, and long-term sustainability - and this merger delivers on all three.”

Credit Union said the new branch will provide expanded services, improved access, and enhance technology to over 25,000 members.

"While the legal merger will take place in July, members will experience few immediate changes to their day-to-day banking," continues the press release.

"The new credit union name, Cascadia Credit Union, will be visible at all branches, but they will continue to operate as usual for the time being, and all services will remain uninterrupted."