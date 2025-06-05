264983
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country releases photos of Half Corked Marathon

Hundreds got 'Half Corked'

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country has released photos from its 17th annual Half Corked Marathon.

According to the organization, over 1,700 participants ran the scenic 22 kilometre route, crossing the finish line at Oliver Community Park.

Participants were encouraged to dress up for the wine tasting marathon.

View the gallery above to see the highlights.

