Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver emergency crews called for single vehicle off Hwy 97

Car drives off embankment

A single vehicle veered off Highway 97 and down an embankment near Tuc-el-nuit Lake Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m., firefighters and BC Ambulance Service responded to a call about a vehicle rollover.

When first responders arrived, they found a single vehicle had went off an embankment near the lake. Oliver's deputy Fire Chief Rob Graham said the vehicle, however, had not rolled over.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own, with BC Ambulance assessing them on site.

