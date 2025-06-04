255617
Oliver to officially open new basketball court over the weekend

Ball court officially opens

Oliver residents can officially celebrate the opening of the town's newest outdoor basketball court this weekend.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., officials will mark the occasion with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Oliver Community Park.

In October last year, work got underway for the new court. PJR Contracting was hired for Phase 1 of the construction.

The project's completion is only days shy of its anticipated opening date of May 2025.

