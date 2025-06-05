Oliver township learns hair salon renovates without permit from social media

Photo: Contributed Oliver hair salon

The Town of Oliver is miffed after a new hair salon went ahead with renovations after being denied a building permit.

Hair by Cari had applied for a permit for 5883 Hemlock Street at the start of this year, which was denied due to its location by business type.

According to staff, the town notified the owner of the decision on Jan. 16, adding that a temporary use permit could be applied for, but received no response.

"Staff did not hear back from the business owner and only learned through social media that the business was ready to take on clients at the newly renovated space; the owner's website had pictures posted," said Wayne Anderson, chief administrative officer.

"It is concerning that the work was completed without a building permit, with the knowledge that a temporary use permit would be required in order to commence alterations to the site."

The crux of the problem is that the proposed business would be considered a personal services establishment, which doesn't comply with the area's existing zoning of M1 general industrial zone. The salon is currently situated on the second floor of an office building.

Now, the business owner will have to pay double after proceeding with renovations without a permit, and to meet BC Building Code requirements.

Staff added that a business licence will not be issued until a permit is granted and the salon is approved by Interior Health.

During Monday's council meeting, members voted to issue a temporary use permit for the salon for three years. However, some were concerned about the precedent the move would set.

"I'm really struggling with this, to be honest. We have an official community plan. We have specific business types allowed in specific zones for a reason," said Coun. Aimee Grice.

"We have a downtown core that is struggling that could use public facing businesses that aren't prescribed to be in the industrial area, and then to have a business owner being told that this is not an approved type of business in the area, and they go ahead anyways [...] just seems to go against all of these bylaws and zoning that we have in place for a reason in the first place."

Coun. David Mattes said he believes the business falls within the town's Official Community Plan, supporting local businesses.

"I understand where you're coming from. I often struggle with our method of zoning," Mattes said.

"In terms of my preference would be that we list things you're not allowed to do, rather than forcing people every time we want to add something new. "

Disputed business locations within the town have been a topic at council recently.

Earlier in January, coffee roaster business Wolf Tree Coffee was ordered to relocate based on zoning technicalities, after the town received complaints about strong coffee roasting odours.

In opposite fashion, the coffee business was approved for a business licence in a residential area at 6597 Bellevue Dr. However, the owners were told to move for not complying with business operations to not cause nuisance, and not to carry out manufacturing or processing in a residential neighbourhood.

Ultimately, council agreed to allow the hair salon a temporary permit, which can be reviewed again in three years' time.