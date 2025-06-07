257979
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver's beauty showcased in photos taken from the sky

Bird's eye view of town

A South Okanagan photographer recently captured a beautiful bird's eye-view of Oliver.

Robert Brunet Aerials took several aerial images of the town from above, including of the Oliver Airpot and the Fairview Mountain Golf Club.

Last August, the photographer took a spectacular aerial video of Osoyoos' Spotted Lake during its peak formation time.

To see more aerial footage from Robert Brunet Aerials, click here.

