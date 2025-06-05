South Okanagan's 'Balancing Rock' has trickster backstory, OIB says

Photo: OIB Language House (Facebook) Balancing Rock celebrated by Osoyoos Indian Band.

A unique rock sits precariously in the South Okanagan, dubbed the "Balancing Rock" and celebrated by the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The rock has a backstory, "Coyote is pretending to hold it up," reads an OIB Language House Facebook post.

"He calls Fox over, saying he really needs help, and convinces him to get underneath and support it. Then, Coyote leaves, and Fox is stuck holding up the rock, believing it will fall if he lets go."

The OIB Language House added the story shows how the coyote is using his classic trickster ways.

On Tuesday, respected elder and oldest member of the Okanagan Nation, Jane Stelkia, put her hands on the rock.

"Oh my goodness this rock is big I want to push it over and it will roll!," she said.