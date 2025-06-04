Oliver to see weekend road closures for Dynamic Races Triathlon

Photo: Town of Oliver Locations of Oliver road closures for Dynamic Races Triathlon over the weekend.

Oliver drivers can anticipate road closures as the town's Dynamic Races Triathlon gets underway this weekend.

In a Wednesday public notice, the Town of Oliver said the closures and traffic delays will take place on both Saturday and Sunday.

"Traffic will be controlled at various intersections along the bike route — including Park Drive, Tucelnuit Drive, McKinney Road, and Fairview Road," reads the notice.

From Friday at noon until Sunday at 7 p.m., Lakeside Drive will be closed between Merlot Avenue and Rotary Park.

Drivers can also expect parking restrictions on Park Drive and Station Street over the weekend.

The town is asking residents to plan their travel routes ahead of time to avoid congestion.