257979
264859
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver's District Wine Village to host drag 'Sip and Slay' event

'Sip and Slay' through Pride

- | Story: 554154

Oliver residents can celebrate Pride Month with a Sip and Slay drag wine event.

Starting at 11 a.m. on June 28, 19+ attendees can enjoy drinks and food at the Oliver District Wine Village.

Hosted by Oliver drag queen Ginny Tonyk, the event includes handpicked wine flights and small bites.

Then, from 7 to 9 p.m., a silent disco featuring DJ Shakes will take place at the village. Headphones with three channels of music will be available.

Ticket proceeds will go to the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Association.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Oliver/Osoyoos News