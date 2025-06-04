Oliver's District Wine Village to host drag 'Sip and Slay' event

Photo: Ginny Tonyk (Facebook) Drag wine event to be held at Oliver's District Wine Village during Pride Month.

Oliver residents can celebrate Pride Month with a Sip and Slay drag wine event.

Starting at 11 a.m. on June 28, 19+ attendees can enjoy drinks and food at the Oliver District Wine Village.

Hosted by Oliver drag queen Ginny Tonyk, the event includes handpicked wine flights and small bites.

Then, from 7 to 9 p.m., a silent disco featuring DJ Shakes will take place at the village. Headphones with three channels of music will be available.

Ticket proceeds will go to the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Association.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.