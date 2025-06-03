Osoyoos' Safe Boating Station recognized with town award nomination

Photo: Rotary Club of Osoyoos The Rotary Club of Osoyoos recognized for it Osoyoos' Safe Boating Station.

The Osoyoos Rotary Club has been recognized for its volunteer work creating the Osoyoos' Safe Boating Station.

In a certificate issued May 14, the town awarded the club as an Outstanding Community Group nominee for the station set up at the Osoyoos Marina.

"On behalf of the Rotary Club of Osoyoos, a sincere thank you to the Town for recognizing us as an outstanding Community Group nominee and our collaborative venture [Safe Boating Station] with the Osoyoos RCMP for best volunteer project award winner," reads a Rotary social media post.

"A team of volunteers [Rotary and Friends of Rotary] made it possible."

The Osoyoos Safe Boating Station was initiated by local RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda in memory of Sam Pirzadeth who tragically drowned in Osoyoos Lake in 2015. He was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident. Bayda was involved in search efforts for Pirzadeth.

Taking inspiration from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue "Kids Don’t Float" program, which loans out children’s life jackets on B.C. beaches, the boating station offers lifejackets for people of all ages and sizes.

The project was taken over and completed by the Rotary Club.

Additionally, the station's map of Lake Osoyoos was painted by South Okanagan artist Alexander Lopez. Various organizations, such as Home Hardware, also donated resources.

The town certificate acknowledges the volunteer work from the Rotary Club over 2023 and 2024 to make the Safe Boating Station a reality.