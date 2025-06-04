Oliver township declares property with homeless encampment an unsafe nuisance

Photo: Town of Oliver Town homeless encampment.

The Town of Oliver has declared a former dilapidated farm-turned-homeless-encampment unsafe and an "unsightly" nuisance.

During Tuesday's council meeting, members voted deeming the 210 Co-op Ave. property a safety hazard and a nuisance, ordering the owner to remove all structures and garbage within 60 days.

According to a staff report, the former farm property, owned by 1309645 BC Ltd. and represented by Todd Gillard, was destroyed by fire several years ago.

Parts of the original house and an outbuilding remain on site in poor condition, along with demolition waste, rubble, pruning waster, and garbage.

The town argues the state of the property is hazardous to the public, creating an "unsightly appearance from nearby private properties, as well as from a public park and riverside public walkway."

The property has attracted homeless encampments and tents over the years, with the owner previously calling the RCMP to remove trespassers.

Since 2022, the town and RCMP has worked to clear the property, with the municipality ordering various compliance notices.

Most recently, town staff, police, and the fire chief attended as a compliance letter was returned by Canada Post. As of May 20, no clean up efforts had been made.

Now, the owner must remove all property and garbage within 60 days of receiving the notice, otherwise the town will contract debris removal at the expense of the owner.

The move was approved with little discussion from council, aside from Coun. Petra Veintimilla asking whether the property owners had responded to any notices.

"They've been contacted and don't follow through. There hasn't been much in the way of commitment," said Tom Szalay, interim director of development services.

"There was a period — I believe 2023 — when there was a compliance order issued and some rubbish and material was removed, but nowhere near the amount that was required. So, there has been a little bit of work done and then it's just gone silent for the last year and a half."

Mayor Martin Johansen told Castanet that if any unhoused people remain on site, the RCMP would likely be involved as the site is private property.

"We even have a camp south of Oliver, just outside the [International Hike and Bike Trail]. There's a number of people that have set up living accommodations there, and we're [...] working with the province on that. But [the Co-op Avenue property] is different being private property."

The staff report noted if the owner fails to pay removal of property invoiced by the town, it can collect the amount from the owner. It added any unpaid fees, including unpaid property taxes, could be collected via sale of the property.