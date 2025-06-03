Unique Asian-themed Osoyoos home listed for $3.9 million

One of the South Okanagan’s most unique homes is on the market.

The home at the north end of Osoyoos Lake, dubbed the “The Rising Sun,” has been listed for $3.9 million.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 2,995-square-foot home was built in 2006 by Paul Nesbitt. It is built along an east-west axis, lining up with the sunrise.

“The front courtyard features Asian architectural elements that connect the two detached garages to the house with elegant arches and columns,” said a listing on REW.ca from Alina Lovin.

The front entrance canopy is laid out to look like the Chinese character for "heaven,” while the builder placed the Chinese character for "the rising sun" on the end of the canopy.

“The symmetrical layout of the residence helped anchor a sense of harmony and balance,” said Nesbitt on his website.

Asian theming continues inside with a sun-shaped ceiling in the living room and circular drywall and hand-sculpted glass accents.

The home, at 17949 87th Street, was last assessed at just under $3.5 million.

--

REW, in partnership with Castanet, has the largest database of real estate listings in the Thompson-Okanagan. Start your real estate adventure here.