Osoyoos township fires back at local realtor's lawsuit over sold property

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Osoyoos engaged in a small claims lawsuit regarding purchase of Main Street building.

The Town of Osoyoos is firing back at a recent lawsuit over a Main Street building it acquired in May, claiming the seller's belongings were part of the sale.

In a small claims lawsuit filed in May, realtor Kevin Primeau claimed the town owed him roughly $28,261 for belongings remaining at the 7710 Main Street property, following its sale.

Primeau alleged when the Town of Osoyoos took possession of the two-bedroom house on Jan. 17, 2025, he had already disclosed a fixed-term tenancy and negotiated to leave furnishings, but the town denied access to the property and locks were changed.

In a follow up filed May 27, the municipality denied Primeau's allegations, claiming any belongings left behind were transferred upon completion of purchase, with a possession date of Jan. 18.

The town added it told the realtor to remove his belongings from the two-bedroom house or it would "consider the [his] personal belongings to be abandoned," on Jan. 16.

According to the dispute, the municipality alleges the sale contract included any fixtures at the property as part of the purchase, and that a section set out for excluded items was left blank.

"Although the legal basis in the notice of claim is not clear, the claimant appears to be alleging that the town has committed the torts of conversion and detinue," reads the civil dispute.

Such torts relate to wrongful interference with personal property. Items include those left at the house and an offsite business rental hut.

"The claimant voluntarily relinquished those items with the intention of terminating ownership, possession and control when he decided not to remove them from the property by the possession time, despite having received the notice of abandonment," continues the dispute.

"The town did not have the intention of interfering with or denying the claimant’s right or title to the disputed items."

In Primeau's original lawsuit filed May 13, the realtor claimed "Multiple efforts to retrieve and document my personal items were refused or ignored.

"The town later treated these items as abandoned or theirs, despite no legal basis or notice. I am seeking compensation for the value of my retained property and related damages," Primeau claimed.

The town argued there is no basis for financial compensation for items remaining at the beach hut because it did not have possession of them.

"In the alternative, even if the town had temporary possession of the beach hut items, the claimant has sold them to a third party for value. There is no legal basis to award compensation when the claimant has suffered no loss," the town claimed.

The matter is not resolved and is still before the courts.