Osoyoos Lake turns purple under spectacular sunset

Photo: Dan Williams Resident snaps photo of sunset and purple Osoyoos Lake on May 31.

A resident snapped a unique photo of a colourful weekend sunset appearing to turn Osoyoos Lake purple.

"Occasionally, Lake Osoyoos decides it wants to be purple," Dan Williams said in a community Facebook group Saturday.

The image received hundreds of interactions on the social media platform, with many taken aback by the sight of the sky and lake. The image shows a purple and pink sky reflecting off the lake.

"Amazing sunset tonight," another resident said.

"I have many, many epic Osoyoos sky and lake photos, but the first time I caught a purple lake," Williams told Castanet.