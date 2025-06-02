Town of Oliver looks to add pool assessment to this year's budget

Photo: Contributed Oliver Community Pool requires upgrades.

The Town of Oliver is looking to add a budget line for assessing its community pool as key components require replacement.

In a report ahead of Monday's meeting, Director of Recreation Carol Sheridan submitted a request to council and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to amend the 2025 capital budget for a mechanical assessmen of the pool.

The nearly 40-year-old community pool requires new mechanical components nearing the end of their life cycles, such as the pool basin.

According to a 2023 structural review, pool water levels dip during summer months because of a suspected leaky tank and heat-related water evaporation. Additionally, an absence of shade options in the summer has affected staff and users comfort, staff said. Accessibility could also be improved.

The town has received one quote by Riverwest General Contractors for a two-phased mechanical assessment to the tune of $44,000. Both council and the RDOS would need to approve the proposed recreation capital budget changes.

However, the report notes if RDOS does not approve the financial amendment, council could look at pushing the assessment to next year.