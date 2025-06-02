Art Gallery Osoyoos to display artwork exclusively from youth

Photo: Osoyoos District and Arts Council Students showing off their mask artwork to be featured at Art Gallery Osoyoos June 5.

A special art show displaying work from local youth opens at the Art Gallery Osoyoos on Thursday.

Starting at 10 a.m., “Young at Art” will feature everything from paper masks and pottery to photography and paintings by Osoyoos Elementary, Osoyoos Secondary School, and homeschooled students.

"I think we really have everything from A to Z — we've got some amazing art, and we've got some amazing fun art too," said Roberta Nott, Osoyoos and District Arts Council board member.

The youth show is making a come back of sorts shows featuring young artists has been missing for years at the gallery.

"What's old is new," Nott said. "I was reviewing some of the old archived documents from the art gallery last summer and realized in the past, they had successfully held several different versions of youth art shows from the young kids in the community here.

"And so we thought, 'Gosh, let's revitalize that.' It sounded like a really cool idea, and so we formed a committee last year to look at doing this."

Supplies were funded by sponsors of the gallery, such as the Elks Lodge and Osoyoos Credit Union.

Then, Karen Lundin, Osoyoos Art Gallery volunteer and retired art teacher, connected with local teachers to offer art classes.

"Karen wanted to do something with the kids to bring back the joy that art sometimes can facilitate [...] She was really encouraging them to just, 'Be wild, be free, and do whatever comes to you.'"

In addition to the art show, ODAC will be collaborating with the Kids' Day Festival on with June 14, as part of its mission to facilitate cooperation between groups. “Young at Art” will be on full display with a gallery BBQ fundraiser.

Additionally, the day includes a concert at Town Hall Park alongside the Osoyoos Farmers' Market and contributions from the Osoyoos Museum.

"It's so cool, because it's a real collaboration of different groups downtown that don't normally have regular business with each other, but making it a real day celebrating kids."

"The market is staying open later, so that parents can have something to do while the kids are getting their faces painted or listening to the entertainer. And hopefully lots of folks will come into the gallery, you'll look at the artwork as well."

The “Young at Art” art show will be on display at Art Gallery Osoyoos until June 21.