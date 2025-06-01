263564
264489
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Bike repair stations offer tunes ups throughout Oliver

Tune-up your bike on the go

- | Story: 553770

Cyclists can get an on-the-spot tune-up at three different locations in Oliver.

In a Friday public notice, the Town of Oliver reminded residents it offers Fixit Plus Bike Repair Stations.

"Each station is equipped with all the tools needed for basic bike repairs and maintenance, from changing a flat to adjusting brakes and derailleurs," the Town of Oliver said in a public notice.

"The hanger arms allow you to suspend your bike, making it easy to spin the pedals and wheels while you make adjustments."

Fixit Plus Bike Repair stations can be found at these locations:

  • Small Wheels Skate Park at Lions Park
  • Community Centre Breezeway at the Community Park
  • Bridge Park at Fairview Bridge

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

262445


264061
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736


Real Estate
5138197
1129 James Hockey Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
263368






Send us your News Tips!


263071


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Ophelia
Ophelia South Okanagan BC SPCA >


263527


264224
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
263813