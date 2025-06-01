Bike repair stations offer tunes ups throughout Oliver

Photo: Town of Oliver Town of Oliver offers Fixit Plus Bike Repair Stations.

Cyclists can get an on-the-spot tune-up at three different locations in Oliver.

In a Friday public notice, the Town of Oliver reminded residents it offers Fixit Plus Bike Repair Stations.

"Each station is equipped with all the tools needed for basic bike repairs and maintenance, from changing a flat to adjusting brakes and derailleurs," the Town of Oliver said in a public notice.



"The hanger arms allow you to suspend your bike, making it easy to spin the pedals and wheels while you make adjustments."

Fixit Plus Bike Repair stations can be found at these locations: