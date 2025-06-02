Town of Osoyoos encourages residents to GoByBike in cycling challenge

Photo: Osoyoos Bike Club (Instagram) Spring GoByBike Week encourages people to cycle until June 6.

Cyclists are encouraged to ride their wheels during the Spring GoByBike and challenge this week.

In a public notice Friday, the municipality encouraged residents to participate in the bike event taking place across the province from May 31 to June 6.

"To participate in Spring GoByBike Week, ride your bicycle at least once during Spring GoByBike Week (but, the more you ride the better)," reads the notice.

"Ride your bike to work, to school, for fun, for exercise, for transportation to help the environment…no matter the reason, just ride your bike and log your bike rides online."

The GoByBikeBC campaign focuses on increasing healthy and environmentally-friendly transportation through various campaigns. Additionally, prizes are up for grabs for those who participate.

For more information on GoByBikeBC and to register for the challenge, click here.