Register for kids swimming lessons in Osoyoos Lake

Kids will soon be able to take swimming lessons right from Osoyoos Lake.
In a public notice Thursday, the Town of Osoyoos said it joined up with Water Wave to bring the lessons to the lake.
"Students will have a chance to learn water safety and skills during their lessons from qualified water safety professionals," reads the notice.
From July 7 to 11, set one will take place, and from August 18 to 22, set two will take place.
Parent n Tot Lessons (6 months-2 years):
Baby Jellyfish/Tiny Turtle 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.*
Preschool Lessons (3-5 years):
Little Frog/Little Minnow 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.**
Mini Ogopogo 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
School Age Lessons (6-13 years):
Trout/Dolphin 5:30 p.m.
Mermaid/Megalodon 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*Caregiver required to be in the water.
**Caregiver may be required to be in the water.
To register, visit the Sonora Community Centre or online here.