Register for kids swimming lessons in Osoyoos Lake

Photo: Sarah Crookall Swimming lessons from Osoyoos Lake start July 1.

Kids will soon be able to take swimming lessons right from Osoyoos Lake.

In a public notice Thursday, the Town of Osoyoos said it joined up with Water Wave to bring the lessons to the lake.

"Students will have a chance to learn water safety and skills during their lessons from qualified water safety professionals," reads the notice.

From July 7 to 11, set one will take place, and from August 18 to 22, set two will take place.

Parent n Tot Lessons (6 months-2 years):

Baby Jellyfish/Tiny Turtle 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.*

Preschool Lessons (3-5 years):

Little Frog/Little Minnow 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.**

Mini Ogopogo 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

School Age Lessons (6-13 years):

Trout/Dolphin 5:30 p.m.

Mermaid/Megalodon 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Caregiver required to be in the water.

**Caregiver may be required to be in the water.

To register, visit the Sonora Community Centre or online here.