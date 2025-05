Photo: Greg Reely Milky Way with aurora on May 28.

An expansive photo of the Milky Way with a colourful aurora background of Osoyoos was captured by a local photographer.

On Wednesday at 12:30 a.m., Greg Reely snapped the shot of Osoyoos Lake and the night's various lights. The Milk Way spans the sky in the image.

Recently, the photographer captured a California quail couple together in foliage in his backyard.

