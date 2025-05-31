'Cherry Springer:' Judges select top three names duking it out for Osoyoos cherry beer

Photo: Sarah Crookall Judges voted on Osoyoos' cherry beer on May 28.

Osoyoos is one step closer to unveiling its special cherry beer in honour of the Canada Day and Cherry Fiesta joint-festival.

This week, Osoyoos Festival Society held its beer naming event to select the publicly named cherry wheat ale from Backroads Brewing Company.

Six community judges chose from nearly 100 entries at the Osoyoos Sailing Club, eventually narrowing the selection down to the top three titles.

The three names duking out for the top spot include: "It's Cherry Eh'l", "Cherry Springer", and "Cheeky Cherry 75".

The winner of naming competition will be announced at the festival society's Canada Day Warm-up Party at Watermark Beach Resort’s Ballroom on June 13.

First place will receive a $50 gift certificate for Campo Marina restaurant. Second place will receive a $25 Backroads Brewing gift card, and third place wins a four-pack of beer.

Next up for Canada Day and Cherry Fiesta fundraising, the Osoyoos Festival Society will be hosting its Canada Day Warm-Up Party on June 13.

On July 1, the festival will take place, concluding with a beloved fireworks show. The celebrations draw crowds from all over the province.