Osoyoos game studio uses AI to level up adaptive word gaming

Photo: Simply Sweet Games Simply Sweet Game uses AI to enhance game play in game Criss Cross Castle.

Osoyoos game studio Simply Sweet Games is taking casual word games to the next level, using AI.

SSG is currently in early testing stages of its first game release, Criss Cross Castle; where players are taken on a unique word challenge fantasy adventure.

"We're building a intelligent game built to adapt with storytelling, so the player can have a custom hero's journey, and we do that by assessing the words the players are inputting into our game and then associating them with a reading level or comprehension level," said SSG co-owner Carina Kom.

The game is using AI to adapt to a specific player's individual style and speed.

If a player is at level one, the game will serve up easier word puzzles and switch to a kids or English as second language dictionary to meet the player where they're at.

At higher levels, like a university level reading comprehension, Kom said the game starts "getting really fun." That's when players are offered different hints, puzzles, and challenges to vary the game's difficulty.

"Maybe they'll see more boss fights. Maybe they'll get less treasures to make it more challenging for the player. So, it's really adapting to the player's play style," Kom said.

The game adaptability doesn't stop there.

SSG is hoping to have specific cultural contexts, or bespoke experiences, of the game, such as a Star Wars mode.

"You're going to get bonuses for finding 'Wookie'," co-owner Tina Merry said, explaining its further versatility.

Criss Cross Castle is currently in closed alpha mode and using current test players to base its language model on. It's powered by a custom-built dictionary and library module.

"We're drawing a lot of our data from a large language model, so this is where we're still building out the model itself," Kom said.

"The more players that we have, that means the more data that we have, which will, in turn help us inform our large language model, and the AI tools that we use to adapt to that large language model."

SSG has done plenty of testing to adapt to various players and remain as diverse and accessible as possible.

"We're doing our best to make sure that even if you're dyslexic or ESL or neurodiverse, this game still feels very comfy for you."

Some word challenges look like Scrabble or word search, and sometimes you're saving creatures, restoring lost languages, or beating a Lord of Illiterati.

Playing the game, Kom said, "I need four [correct answers] to restore the enemy back to literacy," showing the fantasy game world of Lexiconia, where smart players face the Lords of Illiterati.

As players move along, they can choose their own paths and customize their own adventure.

Criss Cross Castle is currently being featured and demoed at the Web Summit Vancouver 2025 from May 27 to 30.

"You know how in games where you put 'easy, medium and hard?' We're not going to have to do that. You're going to feel smart," Merry said.