Osoyoos challenged by Armstrong in Make Water Work contest

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos takes on Armstrong in Make Water Work contest.

The Town of Osoyoos is taking on the City of Armstrong in a challenge to become the most water-wise community, with Osoyoos wine on the line.

"I'm encouraging everybody to take the Make Water Work pledge," said mayor Sue McKortoff during Tuesday's council meeting.

"I have already pledged on the website, and I'm hoping that everybody else will as well."

The Okanagan Basin Water Board's Make Water Work contest opened this month, which promotes a commitment to water conservation strategies. Participants sign off to eight pledges and the community with the most pledges wins the title of the most water-wise community.

Last year, the Town of Oliver won the Make Water Work pledge, beating out longtime winner Armstrong.

"The past mayor of Armstrong publicly challenged Osoyoos — because they've won it several times, and we haven't yet; we've come in second quite a few times," McKortoff said.

"The past mayor, Chris Pieper — he sent me an email saying they publicly challenge us, and if they win, we have to provide wine to Armstrong, and if they win, they will provide Armstrong cheese to us.

"Now, there wasn't a talk about how many bottles or how many pounds of cheese. But that challenge is on, and so I'm encouraging everybody in Osoyoos to sign up.

"It takes probably 30 seconds to go on take the pledge and unfortunately, Oliver is already ahead of us in numbers."

In addition to community winners, individual community member have the opportunity to win a $500 water-wise prize. Last year, Oliver resident Lisa Boulanger won.

The OBWB states the pledges also help to make the region more fire ready.

For more information on the Make Water Work challenge and to pledge, click here.