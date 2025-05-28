Desert Sun Counselling renews Osoyoos Community Garden lease for five more years

Photo: Sarah Crookall Desert Sun Counselling renews lease of Osoyoos Community Garden .

Desert Sun Counselling will continue operating the Osoyoos Community Garden at the Sonora Community Centre.

During Tuesday's meeting, council agreed to renew the organization's lease for five more years at $1 per year.

Over the past five years, Desert Sun Counselling has managed the fenced plots of garden while also permitting use by individuals under agreement from the organization.

The mental health organization uses the garden's crops in some of its programs, including in preparing 200 meals per week as well as a community kitchen project.

"They offer programs where parents and children cook and learn to budget," said Gerald Davis, director of community services.

The garden is kept by volunteers and residents at an annual cost, with funds going to Desert Sun funding.

Council discussed having staff look at minimizing water use at the garden, possibly changing sprinkler type.

"When it's windy, none of that water hits the garden. It just gets blown across," said Coun. Johnny Cheong.