Osoyoos three-zone watering system in effect, Stage 2 restrictions begin Monday

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Town of Osoyoos three-zone water restrictions effective as of May 28.



Osoyoos water restrictions have moved to a new three-zone system as of Wednesday, with Stage 2 watering taking effect Monday.

In a public notice Tuesday morning, the municipality said the town is no longer following odd and even address numbers for its water restrictions, instead moving to zones.

The three-zone areas are outlined as follows:

Zone 1 in the map includes all properties east of the bridge over Osoyoos Lake, extending to the northern, southern, and eastern municipal boundaries.

Zone 2 includes all properties west of the bridge over Osoyoos Lake, south to include the north side of 62nd Avenue, and extending to the western and northern municipal boundaries. Includes Rural Water District System 8 (north of town).

Zone 3 includes all properties south of 62nd Avenue, including the south side of 62nd Avenue and extending to the western and southern municipal boundaries. Includes Rural Water District System 9 (south of town to the US border).

On Monday, June 1, Stage 2 water restrictions will begin per zone two days per week. Stage 2 water restrictions are meant to reduce water consumption by 20 per cent.

Osoyoos water restriction schedule based on zones is as follows:

Zone 1: Mondays and Thursdays

Zone 2: Tuesdays and Fridays

Zone 3: Wednesday and Sundays

During an April committee meeting, members discussed moving to a three-zone restriction strategy to reduce water consumption on the town's critically low system.

